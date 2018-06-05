Police searching for suspect in south Wichita bank robbery

A man dressed in all black clothing pulled a gun on a Valley State Bank employee and took money Monday morning, police said.
Police officers responded to a call at the bank in the 5300 block of South Broadway about 11:30 a.m. Witnesses told police the man came in and demanded money, which was given to him. The man then left the bank on foot.
Officer Charley Davidson said investigators will look at surveillance video taken during the robbery as part of their investigation.
No one was injured during the robbery.
The Valley State Bank robbery is the city's seventh of the year. So far, Wichita police have made an arrest in five of the robberies, leaving only Monday's robbery and a February robbery at a Capital Federal Savings Bank as open cases.
Davidson asked residents with information to call CrimeStoppers at 316-267-2111 or Wichita police investigators at 316-268-4407.
