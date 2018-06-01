Gang member's rape of 100-year-old woman did cause her death, Supreme Court rules

The Kansas Supreme Court has ruled that a gang member's rape of a 100-year-old Wichita woman did cause her death three weeks later.
The court upheld the felony murder conviction of Kasey Nesbitt. He had sought a new trial, claiming there was insufficient evidence that the sexual assault had caused the death of Martha Schell.
Schell died from blood clots 21 days after Nesbitt broke in and raped her in her home in the 800 block of South Crestway on Sept. 30, 2014.
The trial-court jury ruled that fractures and other injuries resulting from the rape caused Schell to become immobilized, which in turn caused the clotting.
The Supreme Court ruling on Nesbitt's appeal sided with the jury.
"The coroner testified about the extensive injuries caused by the attack and said that resulting pain forced restriction of M.S.'s mobility, which was at the root of the fatal blood clots," the ruling said. "The jury also heard ample testimony about M.S.'s steadily deteriorating health in the days leading up to her death.
"She never rallied and then backslid because of a new, unexpected development. Rather, her demise followed directly and inexorably from the violence inflicted upon her in the attack. This evidence was entirely sufficient to support causation. "
The court also rejected Nesbitt's claim that he should get a new trial because of a prosecutor's error in closing arguments. The court ruled the error was harmless.
Justices also turned aside a defense argument that the jurors should have been instructed to imagine Nesbitt, who is African-American, as a person of another race to avoid bias.
The ruling said such a "race switching" instruction would have been legally inappropriate in Nesbitt's case.
Nesbitt is serving a life sentence.
