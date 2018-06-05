Wichita police officers investigate the homicide of David Ingram in the 1100 block of South Terrace in 2015.
Man sentenced in 2015 killing, drug deal gone bad

By Amy Renee Leiker

aleiker@wichitaeagle.com

June 05, 2018 02:46 PM

The man who shot and killed a 23-year-old during a 2015 drug deal gone bad will spend life plus 13 years, 3 months in prison.

Emmanuel E. Crosby, 20, of Wichita, killed David Ingram after Ingram and his girlfriend picked up Crosby and another man in a vehicle to sell them drugs on Oct. 15, 2015. Ingram was sitting in the front passenger seat when he was shot in the 1100 block of South Terrace, near Lincoln and Oliver, at around 4:15 p.m. He died at the hospital about 40 minutes later.

A jury convicted Crosby of 10 counts — including first-degree felony murder, attempted intentional second-degree murder, attempted aggravated robbery, aggravated battery and marijuana distribution — on April 17, according to court records. He was sentenced May 31 by Sedgwick County District Court Judge Kevin O'Connor.

