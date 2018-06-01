Kansas business owner who lied on tax returns to pay nearly $400,000 to IRS

A Holcomb business owner who prepared fraudulent tax returns for clients and for himself is going to prison for 21 months.

Marcelino Almaraz, who owned Accounting Services, must also pay $397,552 to the Internal Revenue Service and serve one year of supervised release, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release announcing Almaraz's sentence.

Almaraz, 60, got people more money than they were due on their tax refunds by falsifying their filing statuses and lying about the number of dependents people had to "trigger and inflate child tax credits," the news release said. That included preparing a return for a client who claimed four grandchildren as dependents when the children lived in Mexico with the client's wife.

Almaraz also told the IRS he made less money than he really did in 2010 and 2011. In addition to Accounting Services, he also owned La Popular, a Holcomb convenience store.

Almaraz pleaded guilty in February. Chief U.S. District Court Judge Julie A. Robinson handed down the sentence Thursday, the Department of Justice news release said.