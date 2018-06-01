She was walking home when four men robbed her. Now police want your help

Wichita police are asking for the community's assistance in identifying four men suspected of robbing a 63-year-old woman early Friday in the 2400 block of West Pawnee.
The woman said she was walking home from a QuikTrip store when she was robbed by four black men. The men grabbed her and pushed her to the ground, causing items to spill out of her purse. They took the woman's debit cards and cash, then left in a white SUV. The woman was not hurt.
Officers responded to the robbery at 1:30 a.m. and interviewed the woman and a 49-year-old man who witnessed the robbery. Officer Charley Davidson said the department will see if video surveillance near the scene taped the robbery.
Davidson asked that people with information call the Wichita Police Department at 316-268-4177 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
