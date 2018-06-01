Wichita babysitter who made child porn sent to prison

A Wichita babysitter who produced child pornography while working will spend 15 years in federal prison.
Stefanie Larsen, 47, was sentenced on Thursday.
In her plea, Larsen said she allowed a man to produce a series of videos in which he masturbated in the presence of a sleeping 7-year-old girl in May 2011.
When the child woke up and cried out, Larsen told her she just had a bad dream, a news release from U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said. The man paid Larsen to let him make the videos, the release said.
Larsen wasn't arrested until 2016, according to federal court records.
A sentencing report written by Larsen's attorney says Bill Harold Raymond was sentenced to 17 years in prison for his role in the crime.
Raymond, 55, was a former Manhattan city attorney at the time he pleaded guilty to child pornography charges. A release from former U.S. Attorney Tom Beall in August 2017 said Raymond admitted he emailed child pornography to himself while using a cellphone and computer in November 2014, February 2015 and May 2015.
Raymond became the city attorney for Manhattan in 2012 after working as an assistant county counselor in Sedgwick County. He was employed by the city of Manhattan until Aug. 4, 2015, according to a city spokeswoman.
