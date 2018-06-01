Man attempted to sexually assault teenager he met on city bus, police say

Police are trying to identify a man they say tried sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl he met on a city bus in May.
Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County is now offering a cash reward for information leading to the man's arrest.
He boarded the bus at Douglas and Washington shortly after noon on May 15 and began talking with a 17-year-old girl. He left the bus with the girl at 17th and Hillside, police said.
He then took her to a nearby secluded area and tried to sexually assault her, police said. A vehicle in the area made him nervous and she was able to get away.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or 911.
