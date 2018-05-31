Woman sentenced in near fatal stabbing of 90-year-old grandpa, attack on mom

A Wichita woman has been ordered to serve 10 1/2 years in prison for a near fatal knife attack on her 90-year-old grandfather and an attack on her 52-year-old mother last year.

Kerri Telford, 26, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery in the Feb. 16, 2017, attack on her mother and to attempted second-degree murder in the Aug. 8, 2017, stabbing of her grandfather, according to a news release from the Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office. She was living with her grandfather when she assaulted him with a kitchen carving knife with a six-inch blade.

She had just been released from a mental health treatment center in Osawatomie a few days prior, according to a police affidavit used to justify the attempted murder charges against her.

Asked by a ComCare worker why she stabbed her grandfather, she said that "The voices made me do it," the affidavit says.

Telford was sentenced May 23 by Sedgwick County District Court Judge Terry Pullman, according to court records.

When he announced the sentence, the judge said he considered a report from Larned State Hospital documenting Telford's history of mental illness, the District Attorney's Office said in the news release.