Deputy found not guilty in domestic battery case, internal investigation continues

A Sedgwick Count sheriff's deputy has returned to work, in a limited capacity, as an internal investigation continues after he was found not guilty in a domestic battery case.
Deputy Vincent Folston, 29, was arrested at his home while off duty by Wichita police on suspicion of domestic battery on March 12, Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter said at the time. He had been a road deputy for 2 1/2 years and was placed on paid administrative leave.
Folston was found not guilty in Wichita Municipal Court on Tuesday, the sheriff's office said in a release Thursday. The internal investigation continues to determine if any policies were violated.
"The deputy is working in a limited capacity, pending the outcome of the internal investigation," the release said.
