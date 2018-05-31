They went to sell a gun. Then they were robbed — at gunpoint

Two men were arrested on suspicion of aggravated robbery Wednesday after two teenagers reported they had been robbed at gunpoint during a handgun sale in Wichita.
The 18- and 19-year-olds had arranged to sell a handgun at Cedarbrooke Apartments, in the 8400 block of East Harry St., when two men approached them and demanded the handgun at about 12:30 p.m., also taking the teenagers' phones, a car stereo, shoes and jewelry, Officer Charley Davidson said.
The two men fled on foot, but officers identified and arrested them later Wednesday. A 16-year-old was booked into a juvenile detention facility for suspicion of aggravated robbery, while a 21-year old was booked into jail for aggravated robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon, Davidson said.
Officers were able to return the stolen property to the teenagers and found two additional firearms. Davidson said the department will examine the firearms to see if they might have been used in other crimes.
None of the people involved lived at the apartments.
Comments