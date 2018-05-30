Haysville high school teacher accused of unlawful sexual relations with a student

A Haysville teacher is on administrative leave after being arrested on suspicion of unlawful sexual relations with a student, authorities said.
Haysville USD 261 said Shari Herrs, 35, has been placed on administrative leave.
"There is an on-going investigation by the Haysville Police Department and we are referring all inquires to them," Communication Director Liz Hames said.
Police Chief Jeff Whitfield said Herrs was not arrested on school grounds, and jail records say she was booked at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. Whitfield said the student is 18 years old.
According to a school directory, Herrs is a physical education teacher at Campus High School.
Comments