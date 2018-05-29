Maize teacher charged in student sex case

A Maize teacher and former police officer has been formally charged in a sex case involving a student.

Wichita police arrested Johnny Paul Yelverton, 44, earlier this month after investigating a possible sexual relationship between him and a 17-year-old. Prosecutors last week charged him with six counts of unlawful sexual relations between a teacher and a student 16 or older and one count of sexual exploitation of a child, Sedgwick County District Court records show.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Yelverton taught fire science and law and public safety courses to Maize High School and Maize South High School students at the Maize Career Academy, which offers college and career readiness programs. In 2015, he was named Kansas DARE officer of the year when he was an Augusta law enforcement officer.

The counts accuse Yelverton of being intimate with the student in March and April and of possessing a sexually explicit image or recording of a child in May. His preliminary hearing is set for June 5.