WPD investigating after fight over dog possibly leads to a shot being fired

A possible shot was fired during a fight over a dog in the 1000 block of North Ohio on Tuesday morning, Wichita police said.
Police were called about a suspicious person at around 10:40 a.m. Once he arrived, one of the officers heard what he believed was a gunshot, Officer Charley Davidson said.
In talking with witnesses, police learned there was a disturbance earlier in the day in which a shot was possibly fired toward the house.
Davidson said police haven't found any damage or evidence that there was a shooting. No injuries have been reported, he said.
Neighbors told The Eagle they believed the fight was about a stolen puppy. Police are still investigating what led up to the fight.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 911.
