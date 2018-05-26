Crime & Courts

May 26, 2018 10:37 AM

Witness leads police to 16-year-old armed robbery suspects, WPD says

By Nichole Manna

Two teenagers were arrested after police say they robbed a Wichita convenience at gunpoint on Friday night.

The 16-year-olds, armed with handguns, went into the Circle K in the 2300 block of South Seneca at around 11:30 p.m., Officer Charley Davidson said.

They took money from the business and a 55-year-old customer. They also took cigarettes from a 30-year-old employee, Davidson said.

A witness saw the two get into a dark colored Charger and followed them to a house in the 200 block of South Gold, where the witness called 911.

Police contacted five people who were inside the house — including the two boys. They were taken to the Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping, Davidson said.

Officers also seized two stolen guns.

