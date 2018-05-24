Kansas teen charged with sending school shooting threat text to student, attorney says

A teenager has been charged with sending a threat of a school shooting to a student at a Kansas high school earlier this week.
The 14-year-old has been charged with aggravated criminal threat, giving a false alarm and interference with law enforcement, McPherson County Attorney Greg Benefiel said. The charges are related to a school shooting threat at Moundridge High School on Tuesday.
A student at the school received a text message advising of an impending school shooting that same day, and it was reported to Moundridge police, a county attorney release states.
Police investigated with the help of the sheriff's office and the FBI and determined the threat to be a hoax and "do not believe an actual threat of violence ever existed," the release states.
The teenager who was charged allegedly sent the text message. Benefiel declined to say whether the teenager is a student at the school.
After the threat was made, additional officers provided extra security at the school, the police department said on Facebook. The school district allowed parents to pick up their children or give permission for them to leave school for the day.
An arrest was announced Thursday afternoon shortly before charges were announced.
The FBI announced Wednesday a campaign to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats to schools and other places.
