Teens charged in liquor store robbery where employee shot one in the leg

Two teenage men were charged Thursday in connection to a Tuesday liquor store robbery where police said an employee shot one of the robbers in his leg.
Raquan Hill, 18, and Jamaryus Moore, 19, both of Wichita, were charged with one count each of robbery, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a release. The charges are in connection to a robbery at the F&K Liquor store at Lincoln and Woodlawn.
Officer were first called to the store at around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, where they found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg, police previously said. Two men had walked into the store, brandished a gun and demanded cash.
An employee gave the robbers money in a plastic bag and they left the store, McAllister's release said.
"The store employee saw the two men standing outside the store after the robbery and feared they would return to shoot him," the release said. "When one of the robbers turned back towards him, the store employee fired two rounds from his own gun, striking Hill in the leg.
"While Moore fled, the store employee held Hill at gunpoint until police arrived. Moore was arrested later after police identified the car he was driving."
The man who was shot in the leg was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later arrested, police said.
If convicted, the two men face up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.
