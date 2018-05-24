15 arrested in sex trafficking sting, Wichita police say

Fifteen people were arrested Wednesday night during a sex trafficking sting in the South Broadway corridor, Wichita police said.
Records show those 15 people were booked on suspicion of hiring a prostitute to engage in a sexual act.
Officer Charley Davidson said the sting targeted people who were there to purchase sex. The department declined to release additional information on how the sting was conducted. Booking reports confirmed the arrests were made at various locations along South Broadway.
It’s the ninth sting of its kind in the corridor since August 2017, Davidson said.
Since then, 16 women and 69 men have been arrested on related charges.
Sex trafficking is defined as a commercial sex act taking place through force, fraud or coercion by a trafficker.
Comments