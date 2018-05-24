FC Wichita's locker room burglarized during match in Dallas

The FC Wichita locker room in Dallas was burglarized as the team played in the U.S. Open Cup match on Thursday.
Money, electronics, passports and other documents were stolen from the room, according to a GoFundMe created by Air Capital Firm.
“These things take a lot of time and money to get replaced,” the group said. “These are amateur and college players. They do not get paid so money is limited for them.”
The group hopes to raise at least $5,000 for the team. The GoFundMe can be found here: gofundme.com/fc-wichita-needs-your-help
FC Wichita fell to the NTX Rayados in the third round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.
On its website, FC Wichita said they “fought to the bitter end, putting shots on goal right before the final whistles sounded. FC Wichita, climbed out of a 2-0 halftime deficit did it with heart and determination.”
The team has since returned to Wichita.
