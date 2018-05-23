Drive-by reported near 21st and Woodlawn; no reported injuries

Wichita police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened at around 11:30 in the area of 21st and Woodlawn, Sedgwick County dispatchers confirmed.
There are no reported injuries. The block is closed to traffic while police investigate.
May 23, 2018 11:42 AM
