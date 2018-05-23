Crime & Courts

May 23, 2018 11:42 AM

Drive-by reported near 21st and Woodlawn; no reported injuries

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

Wichita police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened at around 11:30 in the area of 21st and Woodlawn, Sedgwick County dispatchers confirmed.

There are no reported injuries. The block is closed to traffic while police investigate.

Crime & Courts