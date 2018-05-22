Wichita member of Insane Crips gang indicted on drug, gun charges

A member of a Wichita gang was indicted on federal drug and gun charges, officials said.
Charles L. Hervey, 21, of Wichita, is a member of the Insane Crips gang and was charged with multiple crimes, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a release.
He is charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a user of controlled substances and one count of maintaining a residence in the 3100 block of South Palisade.
If convicted, Hervey faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $1 million on each count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana or methamphetamine.
The firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking charges carry penalties of a minimum five years in prison and a fine up to $250,000. Penalties for possession of a firearm by a user of a controlled substance include up to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000.
The charge of maintaining a premise in furtherance of drug trafficking carries penalties of up to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $500,000.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Wichita Police Department investigated the case.
Comments