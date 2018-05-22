Police looking for masked man who pointed sawed-off shotgun at teenage pizza worker

Wichita police are looking for a masked man who pointed a gun at a teenage pizza restaurant worker during a robbery attempt Monday night.
The man walked into the Little Caesar's Pizza in the 5000 block of South Broadway, near 47th Street, around 9:30 p.m., pointed a sawed-off shotgun at a 16-year-old girl working and demanded money from her, Wichita police spokesman Officer Charley Davidson said.
The man ran off when the girl screamed. He didn't get away with any cash, and no one was hurt, Davidson said.
The man was described as white, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, 175 pounds and was wearing blue jeans, black sunglasses and a black and yellow shirt at the time of the robbery attempt. He also wore a blue mask over his face, Davidson said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Wichita police at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Comments