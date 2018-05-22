Liquor store employee shot robber in leg as he ran away, police say

An employee shot one of two suspects after a liquor store robbery in southeast Wichita on Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Officers called to F&K Liquor at Lincoln and Woodlawn at around 12:30 p.m. found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg, Officer Charley Davidson said.
The man was one of two people who had walked into the store, brandished a gun and demanded money, Davidson said. The pair ran after they were given cash.
A man in his 50s who works at the store then fire multiple shots as the robbers ran, and one of the bullets hit the 18-year-old man, Davidson said.
Police found the 18-year-old man in an alley between the liquor store and Family Dollar, Davidson said. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No information on the other robber was released.
Police ask anyone with information on the case to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
