Wichita car dealership banned from selling unless it hands over titles, signs paperwork

A Wichita car dealership has been barred from doing business unless it provides car titles to customers and its staff signs purchase agreements and discloses active safety recalls.
Sedgwick County District Court Judge Warren Wilbert issued a restraining order Friday against Quality Used Cars, 2759 S. Broadway, according to a news release from the Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office. The car dealership is located between Pawnee and 31st Street South.
The District Attorney's Office filed suit against Quality Used Cars on Wednesday, alleging the dealership and its owner Angelo Jefferson violated the Kansas Consumer Protection Act by selling vehicles to at least five customers without turning over the titles within 60 days and leaving signatures off of the buyer's paperwork, according to court records.
Other allegations, according to the suit, include that:
- The dealership told one customer that a 2010 Ford Fusion had a local title when it actually had an Oklahoma title.
- Another customer demanded and eventually got a title for the 2002 Ford Expedition she bought, but the purchase date and reassignment on the back of the title didn't match.
- Another customer returned a 1997 Ford F-150 for mechanical issues but was told the dealership would only give credit toward the purchase of another vehicle rather than refunding money. The truck had three open recalls that Quality Used Cars didn't disclose when the customer bought it.
Jefferson previously entered into a consent judgment in February regarding car sales while he was working for Lucky 7 Used Cars, according to court records. That dealership operated at the same location that Quality Used Cars does now.
Quality Used Cars has been in business since at least March 2017, the suit says. Jefferson worked for Lucky 7 prior to that.
The Kansas Consumer Protection Act bans unconscionable and deceptive business practices.
