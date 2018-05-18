Wichita contractor who installed substandard roof, wasn't licensed ordered to pay fines

A Wichita construction contractor has to pay $16,000 in fines and give $6,250 in customer refunds following accusations of false advertising and other deceptive business practices.
The Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office brought suit against Aubrey Collins, who operated under the name A-Collins Construction, last summer, according to court records and a news release from the DA's Office.
The suit alleged Collins installed a substandard roof on a customer's home that later had to be replaced by another contractor. It also accused Collins of engaging in false advertising, of not having the appropriate license and not pulling permits to do the work and of failing to give customers notice that they had a three-day right to cancel the contract, according to the news release.
Sedgwick County District Judge William Woolley found in favor of the DA's Office and the consumers it represented following a civil bench trial on May 1. The fines and refunds were ordered afterward.
The case was brought under the Kansas Consumer Protection Act, which bans unconscionable and deceptive business practices.
