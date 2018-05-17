Man gets probation for crash that killed 72-year-old Wichitan

The man responsible for a crash that killed a 72-year-old Wichita man last summer was ordered Wednesday to spend three years on probation.
Cody McFarlane, 21, pleaded guilty in March to involuntary manslaughter and aggravated battery in the July 2 collision that killed James "Jim" McDaniel and injured McDaniel's 16-year-old grandson. Court records say McFarlane was speeding at 80 mph where the posted speed limit was 30 mph in north Wichita when the crash occurred.
McDaniel was heading into the intersection at 26th and Amidon when McFarlane's truck sped through and hit him at about 3:45 p.m. July 2. He died at a Wichita hospital less than an hour later.
Sedgwick County District Court Judge Jeff Dewey followed McFarlane's plea agreement and ordered him to spend 36 months on probation, said Dan Dillon, spokesman for the Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office.
The probation carries an underlying prison sentence of 40 months, Dillon said. McFarlane could be incarcerated if he violates its terms.
