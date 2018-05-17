Woman guilty of Medicaid fraud to pay more than $12,000 back to program

An Emporia woman has to repay $12,869.83 to the Kansas Medicaid Program after she was convicted of fraud, according to a news release from the Kansas Attorney General's Office.
Jennifer Flores, 40, pleaded guilty in January in Lyon County District Court to two counts of making a false claim to the Medicaid program. Both are felonies. She was sentenced Wednesday to 14 months in prison.
In addition to repaying Medicaid, Flores also has to pay the attorney general's office back the money it spent investigating her.
Flores, a personal care attendant, billed Medicaid for home-based services she said she provided to a disabled person who was actually in the hospital, or while she was in jail, the news release said. She billed the program for about 935 hours.
Her crimes occurred between January 2013 and May 2016.
