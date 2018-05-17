Gas station clerk trapped attacker inside store until Wichita police arrived

Wichita police say a gas station clerk trapped his attacker inside the store until officers arrived.
The clerk, a 24-year-old man, was outside holding the front door shut to the Circle K convenience store at 515 N. Seneca when police responded to a stabbing call there at 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, Wichita police spokesman Charley Davidson said. The clerk had several minor stab wounds on his body that weren't life-threatening but that required a hospital trip.
Davidson said officers went into the store and arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of aggravated battery and criminal damage to property. He was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail.
The attack started when the 26-year-old went into the gas station Wednesday night, threw a fountain drink at the clerk behind the counter and got into a physical fight with him. The 26-year-old then stabbed the clerk with a knife, Davidson said.
The 26-year-old was throwing and damaging things inside the store when police showed up. No one else was inside.
