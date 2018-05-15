Man who stole donations from burn victim sentenced to probation

A man who stole more than $7,000 in charitable donations meant for an 11-year-old burn victim was sentenced to probation.
Martin Kerr, 39, of Wellington, pleaded guilty in March to felony theft for his part in diverting the funds for his own use, a news release from District Attorney Marc Bennett said.
Kerr took the money from a GoFundMe account that was set up for the Haysville girl. She was burned in Sept. 2015.
Judge Eric Commer also ordered Kerr to make monthly payments of at least $150 over the next five years. The total loss in the case was $7,463.95.
More than 100 people donated to the account, which was supposed to be used to help the girl and her family with expenses related to her injuries.
If Kerr doesn’t follow the rules of his probation, he could be sentenced to six month sin prison.
A co-defendant who was also charged in the case is set for a jury trial in June.
