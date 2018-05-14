Kansas tennis coach sentenced for gambling scheme must forfeit $40,000

A former high school and college tennis coach will spend two years on probation for his role in illegal gambling in Wichita.

Jack Oxler also has to forfeit $40,000 he made while operating and managing illegal poker games and a sports betting business from February 2014 to February 2017, according to federal court records. He pleaded guilty to two counts of illegal gambling in February shortly after he was charged with the crimes.

Federal Judge Eric Melgren handed down his sentence Friday.

Oxler's case was part of an ongoing federal investigation into illegal gambling in Wichita that also included wiretapping of several Wichitans' phone conversations in 2015 - including businessman Brandon Steven and lawmaker Michael O'Donnell.

O'Donnell, a Sedgwick County commissioner, is now facing money laundering and bank and wire fraud charges. His indictment doesn't mention illegal gambling. He was a state senator when his phone was tapped.

Oxler, 42, coached at Newman University in Wichita for at least two seasons between 2012 and 2014. He also worked as an assistant tennis coach at Bishop Carroll High School and was the director of tennis at Genesis Health Clubs West Central location for about a year.

He is one of at least eight people charged in connection with the local illegal gambling probe. Others named as part of the investigation include three law enforcement officers.

In addition to the two years of probation, Oxler is barred from partaking in any form of gambling while he's on probation and can't engage in any work or volunteer activity where he has discretionary authority over money matters without the approval of his probation officer, according to court records.

He also has to give the officer information about his fiances immediately if asked, court records say.