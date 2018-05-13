A Taco Bell employee was taking out trash when she was robbed at gunpoint, police say

A Taco Bell employee who was taking out the trash was robbed at gunpoint, Wichita police said in a Sunday morning news release.
At about 12:50 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to an armed robbery call at Taco Bell, 2432 S. Seneca. When they arrived, a 28-year-old employee told police that an unknown man approached her when she was taking out the trash.
She told police the man, armed with a handgun, then followed her inside to Taco Bell.
He then demanded money, police said, and was given cash before running away on foot.
No injuries were reported.
Police said the man was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black faded jeans and a black mask or scarf. He was also carrying a dark bag.
If you have any additional information on this robbery, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or police detectives at 316-268-4407.
Comments