She asked for a water cup. The restaurant is trying to catch a cash and tip thief

A Wichita restaurant has taken to Facebook to try to catch two thieves who stole an employee's purse and a server's money pouch.
Delano's Diner wrote in a Facebook post that a female came in and asked for a water cup at the restaurant at 1220 W. Douglas on Thursday night.
"When the server went to get it she took the servers money pouch and took off out the door," the post said.
Money pouches frequently contain tips and other cash that servers collect while working.
Video shows the thief looking over her shoulders before taking the pouch. She was wearing a dark jacket, blue pants and a tan backpack.
Delano's Diner also shared a video posted by Wichitawesome, in which an employee said a woman came in the side door and stole her purple purse on April 30. The employee said she is a single mom.
In both posts, the restaurant asks for anyone with information to contact at 316-252-8100.
