New details revealed of police interviews of stepmom after 5-year-old Lucas vanished

A window partly opened into investigators’ questioning of Emily Glass after she reported 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez missing.
The perspective depended on whether it was the prosecutor’s or the defense attorney’s viewpoint in court Friday: During interviews with Wichita police and the FBI, Glass was “not emotional” and willing and able to talk, or she was at times exhausted and scared.
The new details emerged at a Sedgwick County District Court hearing to help settle complicated legal issues leading up to Glass’ trial on a misdemeanor charge of endangering her 1-year-old daughter. Lucas lived with Glass and her daughter. Police have described her as being the stepmother of the 5-year-old boy.
Police and the prosecutor accuse Glass of confessing to smoking marijuana and then driving her daughter to a restaurant the day before she reported Lucas missing. Police have said that she told investigators that she last saw Lucas in his bedroom on the afternoon of Feb. 17, that she took a shower and a nap and that when she awoke a few hours later, he was gone. Police said there was no evidence of a kidnapping and that they don’t think he left on his own.
Glass' trial is expected to begin with jury selection Monday morning.
In court Friday, Wichita police Detective Ryan Schomaker testified about the four interviews that investigators conducted with Glass starting the day after she reported Lucas missing.
Lucas has been missing almost three months now despite a massive investigation involving the FBI and repeated searches, including at area parks.
Lucas’ father, Jonathan Hernandez, is the fiance of Glass, Schomaker said. The boy was with Glass for weeks at a time while his father worked out of state.
The first police interview of Glass occurred on Feb. 18, with Schomaker and an FBI agent. After Glass was read her rights, and part way into the interview about Lucas, she said she didn’t want to talk anymore and left the interview room, Schomaker recalled.
The next day, Feb. 19, Lucas’ father sent a text saying Glass wanted to speak with the investigators, and he brought her back to a police interview room at City Hall. An FBI agent also was present for the second interview.
A third interview occurred on Feb. 20, and Glass again said she was willing to talk after being read her rights, Schomaker said. The investigators asked Glass to write down “every step” she took beginning at noon the day before she reported Lucas missing until she discovered him gone and called 911. She would end up writing six pages of notes on a tablet.
The fourth and final interview occurred on Feb. 21 — four days after she reported the boy missing. At the end of the interview, Schomaker arrested Glass. Police had decided to arrest her before the interview ended.
When police announced her arrest, The Eagle has previously reported, they said she was suspected of endangering Lucas and a 1-year-old. But prosecutors opted to charge her only with endangering her daughter.
On Friday, when Assistant District Attorney Monika Hoyt asked Schomaker to describe Glass' demeanor through the interviews, he responded, “Not emotional.”
When Glass’ attorney, Julia Leth-Perez, asked the Wichita police detective why an FBI agent was present at the interview, he said, “Due to the severity of this case, the FBI came in and assisted us.”
During Friday's hearing, Glass, in an orange jail jumpsuit and leg shackles, looked straight at the detective on the witness stand.
Glass’ attorney, Leth-Perez, mentioned in her questioning that Glass had twice requested an attorney during the interviewing.
Also, Leth-Perez said, a recording shows that her client said, “I want to go be with my family now,” “I’m scared. That’s why I want a lawyer,” and that she knew that she was a suspect.
Glass also was falling asleep during the sessions with detectives and said she was mentally and emotionally exhausted, the defense attorney said.
Glass consented to a polygraph test after the third interview.
Hoyt, the prosecutor, mentioned cellphone records indicating that Glass had traveled after smoking marijuana, that she had become hungry and put her daughter in a car and drove to an Olive Garden restaurant.
Leth-Perez noted that while Glass hasn’t been charged with a crime against Lucas, “everything about the boy … is extremely public.”
The defense attorney spoke of the “lurking discussion of this other child” — Lucas — and said that any discussion in Glass’ trial involving her daughter needs to limit mention of Lucas.
One additional layer of detail about Lucas that came up at Friday’s hearing: A neighbor came to Glass’ home and saw that she and her daughter were gone — but that 5-year-old Lucas was there. The neighbor had a “Q&A” with Lucas about where Glass was.
