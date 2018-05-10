The death of Jesslinn, just 7 months old, ruled a homicide

A coroner found that a 7-month-old Sumner County girl died from blunt force trauma to her head and ruled that her death is a homicide, an autopsy report says.
Jesslinn Hulett’s injuries included skull fractures and “healing fractures” to her ribs, said the autopsy report, compiled by the Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center.
On Thursday, Wellington police Capt. Paul Nefzger said the agency is still investigating her death and has presented its case to the county prosecutor. No arrests have been made.
The girl — who lived in Oxford with her mother — had spent the weekend with her parents at her father's home in Wellington, where she reportedly stopped breathing, Wellington Police Chief Tracy Heath said Thursday.
The autopsy report says Jesslinn had “no significant medical history” before she was reportedly found unresponsive and not breathing around 9 a.m.April 1.
According to the report, her family started trying to resuscitate her and brought her to a local hospital, arriving at 9:27. Nurses trying to revive her found no pulse. She was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. Medical staff found retinal hemorrhages, skull fractures and rib fractures on her left side, among other injuries.
The infant remained unresponsive, and the medical team determined that she was brain dead on April 5; she was pronounced dead that morning.
