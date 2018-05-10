3 men charged with stealing, selling sheriff's deputy's guns

Three Wichita men were charged in federal court with possessing firearms that were stolen from a Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office vehicle, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Travis Keller, 38; Arthur Mannie, 38; and Justin Winger, 36 were each charged with one count of possessing stolen firearms, possession of a rifle with a short barrel and two counts of possession of firearms in the furtherance of drug trafficking.
On April 19, a deputy found three windows broken out of his unmarked vehicle while it was parked in northwest Wichita. Three firearms — a Remington shotgun, a Bushmaster M4 rifle and Glock 9 mm pistol — were missing, a criminal complaint charging the men says. Two tactical vests — including one that said "sheriff" — and clothing were also taken.
Using surveillance footage, investigators identified a car driven by Keller in the area at the time of the break-in. Investigators later learned that Keller allegedly broke into the vehicle. He and Winger are accused of taking the firearms to Mannie for him to sell, the document says.
If convicted, each defendant faces a prison term of at least 10 years and a fine of up to $250,000.
