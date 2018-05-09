Grieving grandparents had concerns about bruises seven months before 2-year-old Tony died

SHARE COPY LINK Two-year-old Tony Bunn talks about being hungry in a family video provided by his grandfather Zak Woolheater. Woolheater tried to save his grandson after seeing bruises on his body in October. The boy died over the weekend of blunt force trauma. Zac Woolheater Bo Rader

Two-year-old Tony Bunn talks about being hungry in a family video provided by his grandfather Zak Woolheater. Woolheater tried to save his grandson after seeing bruises on his body in October. The boy died over the weekend of blunt force trauma. Zac Woolheater Bo Rader