Wichita man sentenced to 53 years in prison in case of woman's kidnapping, beating

A 45-year-old Wichita man was sentenced to more than 53 years in prison in a domestic abuse case, the district attorney's office said.
Leonard Charles was sentenced to 638 months in prison after a jury found him guilty of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated domestic battery, criminal threat and two counts of battery, District Attorney Marc Bennett said in a release.
Police were called by a 41-year-old woman to a Dollar General parking lot on Sept. 18, 2017, the release said. She had run to the store after escaping a home on North Market.
The man confined the woman, pulled out her hair, strangled her to unconsciousness and struck her with a golf club, the release said.
After the woman called police, she told them an argument over furniture started the fight, Officer Charley Davidson said at the time. The woman was treated at the scene.
