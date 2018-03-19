Injured WPD officer Brian Arterburn's family sues car lot that owned SUV that hit him

The family of injured Wichita police officer Brian Arterburn is suing the car dealership that was selling the SUV that ran over him during a police pursuit last year.
Arterburn's wife, Claudale Arterburn, filed a lawsuit Monday against Eddy's Chevrolet Cadillac. The lawsuit contends Eddy's is in part responsible for Arterburn's injuries because it failed to report the black 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe as stolen until the day Arterburn was run over - almost two months after it was taken. It also alleges that Eddy's failed to make sure its vehicles were secure and that the car lot didn't establish safeguards to prevent thefts.
Eddy's Chevrolet Cadillac didn't immediately comment on the case Monday afternoon. The dealership, located at 8801 E. Kellogg Drive in Wichita, is owned by Brandon Steven Motors.
“Every single day of our lives has been hell since Brian was run over by that car. It’s time for Eddy’s to answer some tough questions. Wichita police deserve honest answers –they lost a great officer in the line of duty that day," Claudale Arterburn, who is also a Wichita police officer, said in a news release announcing the lawsuit.
Never miss a local story.
The lawsuit seeks more than $75,000 in damages for Arterburn's injuries and his medical bills, lost wages and benefits, pain suffering and disfigurement.
Wichita police conducting surveillance on Feb. 7 on a home in south Wichita where a wanted person was believed to be noticed the Tahoe with dealer tags in the driveway and called Eddy's after running the tag number. The officers were then told at the time of the call that the SUV had been stolen on Dec. 17, 2016, the lawsuit alleges.
A man got into the Tahoe and fled from the house, leading to a police pursuit. The Tahoe ran over Arterburn as he was trying to deploy stop sticks on Topeka Street.
He's undergone extensive rehabilitation since but still suffers from "severe mental and physical impairments requiring around-the-clock professional care," Wichita law firm Hutton and Hutton said in the news release.
"Officer Arterburn has a family he can no longer support, and his future care costs are mind-boggling," attorney Mark Hutton said in the news release. "But money will never restore their lives - the Arterburns also need peace of mind, and to understand how and why this life-altering event was allowed to occur."
The Tahoe was valued at $66,200. The man accused of fleeing in it, 32-year-old Justin Terrazas, has been charged with aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer and other felony crimes in the case. His jury trial is scheduled to begin on Aug. 20, according to court records.
Comments