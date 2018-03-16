Crime & Courts

Child porn evidence won’t be allowed in Kansas bomb plot case

Associated Press

March 16, 2018 03:57 PM

Jurors who will decide the fate of three militia members accused of conspiring to bomb an apartment complex housing Somalis in the Kansas will not hear evidence about alleged child pornography found during searches.

The images found on a computer and drives were excluded Friday by U.S. District Eric Melgren amid a flurry of filings in the days leading up to a trial that begins Tuesday.

Patrick Stein, Gavin Wright, and Curtis Allen have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction and conspiracy against civil rights. Stein also faces a weapons-related charge and Wright faces an additional charge of lying to the FBI.

Stein pleaded not guilty in a separate case that will be tried in July accusing him of possession of child pornography.

Acting U.S. Attorney Tom Beall announced Friday a major federal investigation stopped a domestic terrorism plot by a militia group to detonate a bomb at a Garden City apartment complex where a number of Somalis live. Bo RaderThe Wichita Eagle

