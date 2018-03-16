NCAA Tournament running smoothly with two arrests, four crashes so far, police say

Wichita police said the NCAA Tournament here has run smoothly so far.

Since the beginning of tournament activities, there have been four crashes and two arrests in the downtown areas near Intrust Bank Arena, Officer Charley Davidson said on Friday.

One person was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license, Davidson said. The other was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage to property, where Davidson said an intoxicated person damaged a window on an vacant downtown building.

There were no injuries in any of the four crashes. Alcohol was not a factor in any of the crashes, Davidson said, but he reminded people to not drink and drive after tournament activities.

Davidson said downtown traffic is congested and advised drivers to slow down and be cautious of pedestrians and other vehicles.

Intrust Bank Arena is closed to the public for private team practices on Friday, but police will continue to patrol the area on bicycle, ATV, horse, patrol vehicle, on foot and with traffic cameras, Davidson said. He said police are working to provide a safe and secure environment while officers serve as a visual deterrent, traffic control and perform safety services.