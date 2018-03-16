Do you know where the stolen antique cannons are? You could get a $10,000 reward.

Several antique cannons and other military memorabilia were stolen from outside of the Abay Neuroscience Center, 3223 N. Webb, last month.
The owner of the business told police that the memorabilia — worth an estimated $45,000 — was stolen overnight on Feb. 16.
A video camera captured a suspicious vehicle — a blue, late 1990s Chevrolet extended-cab truck.
Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County is asking that anyone with information contact them at 316-267-2111. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,500. There is a $10,000 supplemental reward also being offered.
