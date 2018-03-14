Authorities are looking for this man in connection with the armed robbery of a Bank of the West branch in west Wichita Wednesday.
Police release image of suspect in west Wichita bank robbery

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

March 14, 2018 05:39 PM

Police are still searching for a man who robbed a bank in west Wichita on Wednesday.

The robbery was reported just before 5 p.m. at the Bank of the West branch at 757 N. West, a Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor said.

The robber entered the bank and indicated he had a gun, though one wasn't seen, the supervisor said. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the area on foot.

Police were searching the surrounding neighborhood as part of the investigation. Police released an image of the suspect early Wednesday evening, taken from a bank surveillance camera.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the case is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or police detectives at 316-268-4407.

No injuries were reported.

