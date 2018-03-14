Teen runaway crashed stolen SUV into Toyota, flipping it and trapping man, police say

Two teenage drivers and a man led police on three chases in Wichita on Tuesday, including one where a driver crashed a stolen SUV into a 63-year-old man's Toyota, flipping it on its side with the man still inside, police said.
The first chase happened after police responded to a suspicious-vehicle call in the area of Cessna and Roosevelt, which is near Pawnee and Hillside, at around 12:40 p.m., Officer Charley Davidson said.
Officers found a black Dodge Durango in the 3500 block of East Munger and attempted to pull it over, but the driver refused to stop, Davidson said.
The SUV ran into the back of a black Toyota driven by a 63-year-old man at Alpine and El Rancho, Davidson said. The impact caused the Toyota to spin and flip on its side, he said.
Never miss a local story.
On dispatch traffic, the man was said to be trapped inside. The man was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A 17-year-old boy driving the Durango was an active runaway, and the Durango was reported stolen, Davidson said. A 21-year-old man who was a passenger in the Durango was not injured.
The 17-year-old was booked into juvenile detention on suspicion of flee and elude, two counts of aggravated battery, felony theft and also as a runaway, Davidson said.
The second chase
At around 2 p.m., two officers observed suspicious activity at the QuikTrip at 21st and Arkansas involving a maroon Ford Expedition and a white Dodge Avenger, Davidson said. Citing an active investigation, he declined to say what was suspicious.
Officers attempted to stop the Expedition as it left the parking lot in the 600 block of West 21st Street, but the driver refused to stop, Davidson said. The police chase ended when the driver drove behind a residence in the 2400 block of North Rosenthal and struck a fence, he said.
An 18-year-old passenger ran and threw a handgun over a fence before he was caught, Davidson said. A gun was also found near the 16-year-old driver.
The 18-year-old was arrest on suspicion of possession of drugs, Davidson said, and the 16-year-old was booked into juvenile detention on suspicion of criminal possession of a firearm by a juvenile, possession of a firearm by a felon, flee and elude, reckless driving and other traffic charges.
Police found the Avenger in the 2300 block of North Jackson, and an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal possession of a weapon, Davidson said.
Booking reports show that Marco A. Moreno, 18, was arrested in the 2300 block of North Jackson on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of marijuana in connection to the case. Oziel Fernando Molani, 18, was arrested in the 2400 block of North Rosenthal on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of marijuana.
The third chase
At around 11:40 p.m., an officer on patrol near Kellogg and Grove stopped a red Ford F-250 that didn't have a license plate, Davidson said. When the officer approached the pickup, the driver accelerated, he said.
Police deployed tire deflation devices near Irving and Meridian, but the driver tried to avoid them and the pickup struck a curb and overturned onto its top outside a house, Davidson said. Three people inside the pickup then ran.
A 24-year-old woman was found near the pickup, and a 22-year-old man was found after leading police on a two-block chase, Davidson said. The man was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries
The driver was not found. Police described him as a 5-foot-6, 145-pound white man with black hair.
The pickup had been reported stolen out of Andover.
Police ask anyone with information on the cases to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Comments