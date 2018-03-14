Man with gun robbed Subway at closing time, Wichita police say

A man with a gun robbed the Subway in the Delano neighborhood at its closing time, Wichita police said.
Police were called to the Subway in the 1000 block of West Douglas, near Seneca, at around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday night, Officer Charley Davidson said. A 23-year-old employee told police that as he was preparing for closing, a man came in, walked behind the counter, pointed a gun at him and demanded money.
After cash was given to him, the man ran, Davidson said. There were no injuries.
Police described the robber as a 6-foot, 200-pound white man in his mid-30s with a thick beard wearing a black hoodie, dark pants, black shoes and a black baseball cap.
Police ask anyone with information on the case to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
