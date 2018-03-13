Wichita police recruit arrested, no longer employed

A Wichita police recruit who was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence is no longer employed by the Police Department.
A 21-year-old woman contacted police at the Patrol West station at around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Officer Paul Cruz said in a release. She told them that her 21-year-old boyfriend had battered her and damaged her property.
The release said the boyfriend was a recruit who was hired in January and had been attending the police academy, but he is no longer employed by the department.
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case.
