PHOTOS: Sedgwick County, Wichita police's most wanted (March 12)

Name: Nicholas Dwayne Leach
Age: 38
Race/Sex: White/Male
Height: 6ft 2in
Weight: 150
Hair/Eyes: Brown/Brown
Also Known As (AKA):
Scars/Marks/Tattoos:
Nicholas Leach is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for a probation violation on burglary charges. He was last known to be living in the Wichita area.
Name: Rodney Allen Clawson
Age: 25
Rce/Sex: White/Male
Height: 5ft 7in
Weight: 157lbs
Hair/Eyes: Brown/Blue
AKA:
Scars/Marks/Tattoo: scar left hand
Rodney Clawson is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and aggravated weapons violation. He was last known to live in the Wichita, Kansas area.
Name: Mario Alejandro Gomez
Age: 21
Race/Sex: White/Male
Height: 5ft 4in
Weight: 125 lbs
Hair/Eyes: Black/Brown
AKA:
Scars/Marks/Tattoo:
Mario Gomez is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation for criminal possession of a firearm. He was last known to be living in the Wichita area.
Name: Clemente Garcia Jr.
Age: 29
Race/Sex: White/Male
Height: 5ft 7in
Weight: 140 lbs
Hair/Eyes: Black/Brown
AKA:
Scars/Marks/Tattoo: tattoo right hand, left and right cheek, neck
Clemente Garcia is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for criminal threat, burglary,
possession of narcotics and distribute heroin. He was last known to be living in the Wichita area.
Name: Todd Alan Owens
Age: 42
Race/Sex: White/Male
Height: 6ft
Weight: 210 lbs
Hair/Eyes: Brown/Hazel
AKA:
Scars/Marks/Tattoo: tattoo right forearm (Sinner), left and right shoulder, left arm
Todd Owens is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated domestic battery and criminal threat. He was last known to be living in the Wichita area.
Name: Jerimia Sheldon Thatcher
Age: 40
Race/Sex: White/Male
Height: 5ft 7in
Weight: 170 lbs
Hair/Eyes: Brown/Hazel
Also Known As (AKA): JT; X; Allan Wayne McMaster
Scars/Marks/Tattoos: Tattoos: Neck – Red Star (Right Side) & Writing (Left Side); Chest - Star ; Upper Right Arm – Leprechaun;
Jerimia Thatcher is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation; burglary & 2 counts of theft, value $1,000 to $25,000. He was last known to be living in the Wichita area.
Name: Xiomara Lucrecia Milton
Age: 34
Race/Sex: Black/Female
Height: 5ft 7in
Weight: 140 lbs
Hair/Eyes: Black/Brown
Also Known As (AKA): Xiomara Melton; Xiomara Morris
Scars/Marks/Tattoos: Scar – Right Elbow; Tattoo – Right Arm - Xiomere
Xiomara Milton is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation; unlawful possession of controlled substance; opiates. She was last known to be living in the Wichita area.
Name: Audrey Lynn Doornbos
Age: 29
Race/Sex: White/Female
Height: 5ft 6in
Weight: 203lbs
Hair/Eyes: Brown/Brown
AKA: Audrey Griffin
Scars /Tattoos:
Audrey Doornbos is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for abuse of a child charges. She was last known to be living in the Wichita area.
Name: Tony A. Burley
Age: 48
Race/Sex: White/Male
Height: 5ft 7in
Weight: 180lbs
Hair/Eyes: Brown/Hazel
AKA: Jeffrey Masters
Scars /Tattoos: Tattoo Left Arm, Tattoo Left Arm
Tony is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation for aggravated battery. He was last known to be living in the Wichita area.
Name: Joseph Sterling Doss
Age: 38
Race/Sex: White/Male
Height: 6ft 2in
Weight: 240lbs
Hair/Eyes: Brown/Blue
Also Known As (AKA):
Scars/Marks/Tattoos: left shoulder/Cross W/Big Joe
Joseph Doss is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation for theft. He was last known to be living in the Wichita area.