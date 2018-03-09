Student arrested after Wellington High School bomb threat, evacuation

A Wellington High School student was arrested after a bomb threat forced the school to evacuate Friday afternoon.
A student found a note in a restroom that said there was a bomb in the school and alerted staff, who called Wellington police at around noon, Police Chief Tracy Heath said. The school was evacuated in a matter of minutes, he said.
Police and bomb dogs swept the school and no device was found, Heath said. The Kansas Highway Patrol and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted Wellington police.
Students and staff evacuated to Ignite Church on Woodlawn, where parents were allowed to pick up students, the school district said in a Facebook post. Those who drove to school were allowed to leave.
At the church, police removed a 15-year-old student so they could talk with him, Heath said. He was later arrested.
The high school said in a Facebook post that a person confessed to making the bomb threat.
"It’s time for kids to wake up," Heath said. "It's time for our court system to start treating these types of case — I don’t want this to sound mean — we need to start taking a more serious approach from the standpoint of prosecution."
Heath said that, to his knowledge, students and staff were never in any danger.
The district said classes were canceled for the rest of the day and school would resume on Monday.
Heath commended school officials and said the police department trains for several scenarios, but it will still look at its actions to see if there are any areas that can be improved.
