Kansas legal battle: Is it OK to call school superintendent a nincompoop, but not a dork?

A guy who called his school superintendent a nincompoop wanted to find out if he might get hit with the same penalty as another man who was banned from school property for calling the superintendent a dork.
And that touched off a legal battle over government transparency that was settled Friday in the Kansas Court of Appeals.
The court ruled that West Franklin School District in Pomona has to turn over documents to Eric Clark, including a letter the district sent to Gene Hirt informing him he was banned from school grounds after the dork incident.
Clark asked for records after the Ottawa Herald newspaper quoted a letter from the school district telling Hirt he was banned for “your inability to express yourself in a civil and socially acceptable manner.” The letter also threatened Hirt that the sheriff's office would be called if he came onto school property.
“Clark became concerned about what was meant by the School District's requirement that one behave in a 'socially acceptable manner,'” the appeals court ruling said. "Clark was prone to identify the superintendent as a 'nincompoop' which arguably could tend toward being even more of a manner disruptive or disturbing to the normal educational functions of the school than would be an identification of 'dork.'”
Clark requested a copy of the letter and the district policies that justified banning Hirt.
A trial court ruled that the school district could withhold the letter as a private correspondence to Hirt. But that judge also held that the school district dragged its feet on giving Clark the policies he'd requested, and awarded him $1 in damages and $405 for legal fees.
The appeals court reversed both those decisions.
The appellate judges ruled that the letter should be public because it informed Hirt of a government action being taken against him, which is an open record.
But the appeals court also found that Clark's request for school district policies was confusing and that the district had made a good-faith effort to comply when it sent him PowerPoint slides from a presentation by the schools' lawyer.
So while Clark does get the letter he wanted, he loses the $405 in legal fees and the dollar in damages.
