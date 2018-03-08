Police release photos of southeast Wichita bank robber

Police are searching for a man who robbed a southeast Wichita bank on Thursday.
Police were called to the Meritrust Credit Union in the 2900 block of South Oliver at around 11:15 a.m., Officers Charley Davidson said in a release. An employee told police that a man had entered the business and handed her a note demanding money.
The man ran after he was given cash, Davidson said. No injuries were reported.
Police described the robber as a 6-foot-1, 270-pound black man in his 30s wearing a blue head scarf, yellow-tinted safety glasses, a black jacket, white T-shirt and gray tennis shoes.
Police ask anyone with information on the case to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
