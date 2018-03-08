Wichita police said this man robbed the Meritrust Credit Union on South Oliver on Thursday.
Wichita police said this man robbed the Meritrust Credit Union on South Oliver on Thursday. Wichita Police Department Courtesy Photo
Wichita police said this man robbed the Meritrust Credit Union on South Oliver on Thursday. Wichita Police Department Courtesy Photo

Crime & Courts

Police release photos of southeast Wichita bank robber

By Jason Tidd

jtidd@wichitaeagle.com

March 08, 2018 05:15 PM

Police are searching for a man who robbed a southeast Wichita bank on Thursday.

Police were called to the Meritrust Credit Union in the 2900 block of South Oliver at around 11:15 a.m., Officers Charley Davidson said in a release. An employee told police that a man had entered the business and handed her a note demanding money.

The man ran after he was given cash, Davidson said. No injuries were reported.

Police described the robber as a 6-foot-1, 270-pound black man in his 30s wearing a blue head scarf, yellow-tinted safety glasses, a black jacket, white T-shirt and gray tennis shoes.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police ask anyone with information on the case to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

  Comments  