Teen arrested after fire in Southeast High bathroom

A teenager was arrested at a Wichita high school on Wednesday after teachers smelled smoke in a boy's bathroom, police said.
A teacher smelled smoke in the boy's restroom and found ashes in a trash can at Southeast High School, 2641 South 127th St. East, Officer Charley Davidson said. He did not say what was on fire.
A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of aggravated arson and booked into juvenile detention, booking reports show.
Police reports show the incident was reported at around 9:30 a.m. and the boy was arrested at around 11:30 a.m.
Comments