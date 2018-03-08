Man shot house in drive-by and ran with gun after traffic stop, police say

A man holding a gun who ran after a traffic stop had shot at a house, Wichita police said.
Police were called at around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday to the 1500 block of South Pershing, near Harry and Oliver, for a drive-by shooting, Officer Charley Davidson said.
Multiple witnesses saw a gray Dodge Magnum leave the area after several shots were fired, Davidson said. An officer responding to the call saw the car in the area.
The officer tried to stop the vehicle, and the man ran from the car with the gun still in his hand, Davidson said. He said officers arrested the man without incident.
The man did not shoot the gun while police chased him, Davidson said.
One house with at least one person inside was hit by a bullet. No injuries were reported.
Booking reports show Juan Alexis Cruz-Sanchez, 20, was arrested in the 4600 block of East Harry at 4:39 p.m. on suspicion of criminal discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon and outstanding warrants.
He remained in the Sedgwick County Jail on Thursday on $27,300 bond.
